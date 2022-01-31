SVB Financial Group (SIVB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB):

1/24/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $850.00 to $800.00.

1/24/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $790.00 to $700.00.

1/21/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $985.00 to $935.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $830.00 to $780.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – SVB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $755.00 to $789.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $900.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $715.00.

12/6/2021 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $985.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $775.00.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $558.47 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $438.03 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $679.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $649.75.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,891,000 after buying an additional 79,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after buying an additional 372,184 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

