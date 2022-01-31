Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Acquires 510,000 Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the quarter. Immunic accounts for about 2.1% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Immunic were worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,808,000 after buying an additional 391,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 1,283.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 155,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 102,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMUX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Immunic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of IMUX opened at $11.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. Immunic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

