Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 3.5% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,418,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,206,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

DHR opened at $281.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.56 and a 200-day moving average of $308.75. The stock has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

