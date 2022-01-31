Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,969,000 after purchasing an additional 280,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,961,000 after buying an additional 667,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,368,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,978,000 after buying an additional 301,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,255,000 after buying an additional 379,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,273,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,648,000 after buying an additional 182,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

JNPR stock opened at $33.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $173,815.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,817 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

