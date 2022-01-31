Short Interest in Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Declines By 50.7%

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the December 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.2 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANRGF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Anaergia from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Anaergia from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Anaergia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANRGF opened at $13.70 on Monday. Anaergia has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.