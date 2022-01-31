Bitcoin Private 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,952.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 26.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00003272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $1,952.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 30.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.91 or 0.00244042 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00077702 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00106727 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001949 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

