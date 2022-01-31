Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 117.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

NOTV stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96. Inotiv has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.12 million, a PE ratio of -153.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.06.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inotiv will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Inotiv by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Inotiv in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

