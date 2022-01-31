Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 117.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.
NOTV stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96. Inotiv has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.12 million, a PE ratio of -153.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.06.
In other news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Inotiv by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Inotiv in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inotiv Company Profile
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.