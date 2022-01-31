Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 106.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 359,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 185,235 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $4,102,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 143.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 30,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 217,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,803,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285 over the last 90 days. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TOL opened at $56.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.21%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

