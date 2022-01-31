Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.19 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 98.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,679 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,471,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Hershey by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Hershey by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 137,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.70.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $196.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $202.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.67.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

