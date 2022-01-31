Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,631,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,729,000 after buying an additional 79,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,397,000 after buying an additional 1,947,757 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Ashland Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,113,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ashland Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,761,000 after buying an additional 110,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $95.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.30. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

