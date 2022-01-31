Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ARKAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arkema from €134.00 ($152.27) to €136.00 ($154.55) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Arkema from €123.00 ($139.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $144.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.70. Arkema has a 52-week low of $105.70 and a 52-week high of $152.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.82%. Analysts predict that Arkema will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

