ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $30.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. ASOS has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($53.97) to GBX 3,040 ($41.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($53.97) to GBX 3,850 ($51.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,742.50.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

