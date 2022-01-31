Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVRN opened at $0.01 on Monday. Avra has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About Avra

Avra, Inc focuses on solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets, particularly in offering payment solutions to businesses worldwide. The company also specializes in the sales, marketing and distribution of Smart TV boxes to home consumers throughout the United States. Smart TV Boxes are devices that allow consumers to combine all of the benefits of the Internet with the large size and high definition capabilities of TV screens.

