LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) Insider Buys £3,700 in Stock

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) insider Andrew Jenner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £3,700 ($4,991.91).

Shares of LPA Group stock opened at GBX 70.75 ($0.95) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.85. LPA Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 52.60 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 86.50 ($1.17). The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.65. The company has a market cap of £9.51 million and a PE ratio of 17.09.

Get LPA Group alerts:

LPA Group Company Profile

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and market industrial electrical and electronic products for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for LPA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.