LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) Insider Buys £3,700 in Stock

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) insider Andrew Jenner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £3,700 ($4,991.91).
Shares of LPA Group stock opened at GBX 70.75 ($0.95) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.85. LPA Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 52.60 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 86.50 ($1.17). The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.65. The company has a market cap of £9.51 million and a PE ratio of 17.09.
LPA Group Company Profile
