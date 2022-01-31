Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 43,162 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,574,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,162 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $348,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Toro by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Toro by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Toro by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after buying an additional 833,909 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Toro by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTC. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:TTC opened at $96.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.92. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.