Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $275,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,200,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 68.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,736,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 40.3% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 206,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,985,000 after acquiring an additional 59,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,887.00.

MELI stock opened at $1,048.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $957.60 and a 52 week high of $2,006.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,174.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1,503.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 659.52 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.