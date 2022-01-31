Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 962,043 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 21.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 962,043 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $392,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 528.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,470 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 121,635.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $36,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $84.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.04.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

