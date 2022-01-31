Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Position Increased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 494.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 47,390 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 238,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,643,000 after buying an additional 794,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,668,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 75.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,974,000 after buying an additional 240,073 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.93. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $32.94.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -18.59%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

