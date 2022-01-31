Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 11,479 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 92.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in AECOM by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 88.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after buying an additional 369,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 1.0% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ACM opened at $68.26 on Monday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average of $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

