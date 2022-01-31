Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.58 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $119.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $136.54.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

