Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.40 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

COST opened at $492.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $533.23 and a 200 day moving average of $486.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

