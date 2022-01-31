Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $202.75 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $195.92 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.56.

