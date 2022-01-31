Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Holdings Cut by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $42.98 on Monday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

