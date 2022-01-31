Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,666,000 after acquiring an additional 537,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,301,000 after acquiring an additional 172,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,690,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,951,000 after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -1.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. CIBC upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

