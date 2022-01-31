Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 5,033 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO opened at $60.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average is $56.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $262.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

