NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Square by 14.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in shares of Square by 8.0% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Square by 35.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $244,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ opened at $110.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.75 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $1,240,618.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,275,560. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

