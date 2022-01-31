The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Position Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 455,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after buying an additional 55,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 62,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

NYSE:IPG opened at $35.19 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.