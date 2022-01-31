Greenleaf Trust Buys 312 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $150.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $107.29 and a one year high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.24 and its 200 day moving average is $160.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.93.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

