Education Ecosystem Achieves Market Cap of $1.69 Million (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $1,455.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

