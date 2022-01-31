DIA (DIA) Price Reaches $0.91

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, DIA has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DIA coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002455 BTC on popular exchanges. DIA has a total market cap of $54.95 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00045621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00113985 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 60,074,878 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official website is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DIAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.