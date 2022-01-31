Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 279 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,571,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,030,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,735,000 after acquiring an additional 92,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP opened at $435.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $466.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.