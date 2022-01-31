Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pfizer stock opened at $54.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $304.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

