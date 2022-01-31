Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $11.31 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $74.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.60. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

