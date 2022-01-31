Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth $65,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth $94,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.34%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

