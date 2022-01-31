Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,929 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,935,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $79.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. New Street Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

