Loveless Wealth Management LLC Invests $246,000 in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,293,000 after purchasing an additional 846,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,479,000 after buying an additional 90,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,037,000 after buying an additional 465,609 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,406,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,506,000 after buying an additional 69,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,753,000 after buying an additional 863,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.
AIMC opened at $47.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.35.
Altra Industrial Motion Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.
