Loveless Wealth Management LLC Invests $246,000 in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,293,000 after purchasing an additional 846,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,479,000 after buying an additional 90,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,037,000 after buying an additional 465,609 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,406,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,506,000 after buying an additional 69,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,753,000 after buying an additional 863,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

AIMC opened at $47.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.01.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

