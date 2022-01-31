Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $427,000 Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 51,000.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $191.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $208.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

