Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in SEA by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 65.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,761,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,655 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at about $639,249,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SEA by 487.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $288,931,000 after purchasing an additional 752,081 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in SEA by 94.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,956 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $394,260,000 after purchasing an additional 599,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $136.62 on Monday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $119.41 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.94.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SE. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.75.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

