Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5,997.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 51.0% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 188,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,688,000 after acquiring an additional 63,525 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

DG opened at $204.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.19. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

