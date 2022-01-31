Bamco Inc. NY Trims Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,252 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in AZEK were worth $62,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 106.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in AZEK by 26.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 273,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 57,481 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in AZEK by 3.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in AZEK by 2.9% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in AZEK by 192.4% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.