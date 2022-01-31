FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 57 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ opened at $236.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -786.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.95. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,013.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.68.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

