Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 61,565 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 508,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,565 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $64,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

RY stock opened at $112.13 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $119.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $159.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

