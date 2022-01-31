The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,212 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ball were worth $41,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ball by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after buying an additional 787,825 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,701,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after buying an additional 1,007,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ball by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,257,000 after buying an additional 119,584 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $93.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average is $91.06. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.69.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

