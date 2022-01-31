Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in nCino during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 82.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $42.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 1.02. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $78,848.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,700,659 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.96.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

