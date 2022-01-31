Jump Financial LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,951 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 303.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ViacomCBS by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 723,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,296,000 after purchasing an additional 193,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ViacomCBS by 63.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 9.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $32.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

