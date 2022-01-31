8,300 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Upstart by 16.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 77.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Upstart by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Upstart by 131.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $52,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,530,220.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,662,868 shares of company stock worth $331,981,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.36.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $95.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.64. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

