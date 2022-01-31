2,861 Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

NYSE:TPX opened at $38.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

