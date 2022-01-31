Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 698 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60,791 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3,811.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after acquiring an additional 142,404 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $231.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.19 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.84 and a 200-day moving average of $231.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

