Capitolis Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 103.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $271.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $236.10 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.