Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $31.43 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,429 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $31,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $231.31 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.61 and a 200-day moving average of $246.33.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

